Miley Cyrus Kisses TikTok Star King Moxu While Roasting Her Own Failed Romances

No one roasts Miley Cyrus' love life quite like Miley Cyrus.
The "We Can't Stop" singer is stirring the pot big time, all in the name of teasing her remix of The Kid LAROI's 2020 single "Without You."
On TikTok this week, Miley posted a salacious montage of media headlines about her failed relationships (both rumored and confirmed), accompanied by a snippet of her new musical collab.
Miley, 28, made fierce faces as the wild news headlines flashed on the screen, including articles titled "Miley Cyrus Romance Retrospective: All the Men and Women She's Dated," "What Really Ended Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' Relationship," "Report: Miley Cyrus 'Drunk Dialing Exes,'" "Miley Cyrus Just Asked a Random Woman Out on TikTok and It's Everything," "Miley Cyrus Allegedly Pregnant with Juicy J's Baby" and "Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles' 'Hot New Couple.'"
As the news stories popped up, Miley started lip syncing her own lyrics from the song: "So there I go, oh / Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh / I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry." The video raised eyebrows, to say the least.
Naturally, one headline had to reference her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce in August 2019.
Miley sung out the line "But I'm scared to be alone" right as the headline behind her switched to one reading, "Liam Hemsworth was 'sick of being humiliated' by Miley Cyrus after she returned to old partying ways straight after they married."
Out of nowhere, TikToker King Moxu entered the frame (shirtless) and gave Miley a big kiss on the lips. After their smooch, they broke apart and stared down the camera for a dramatic ending.
It appears Miley is making fun of the assumptions about her divorce by embracing the rumors about her flirtatious personality.
She captioned the TikTok with another defiant lyric, "So there I go." King posted the same clip and referenced Hannah Montana in his caption, which read, "@mileycyrus give me them sweet nibblets."
The Kid LAROI, 17, seemed to love the roast and called Miley a "savage" on his Instagram Story.
Miley has previously said she tries not to dwell on her relationship with Liam, now that it's over. "I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma and loss in the last couple years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost," she said on a Scandinavian talk show in November.
Miley went on, "In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it. I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you just start feeling like you're trapped."
Since their split, Miley has been with Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter.