Perk Up With These 13 Tea-Infused Beauty Products

Some teas provide the energy you need to start the day. Other brews help you relax before bed. There are so many advantages from drinking tea, but sipping isn't the only way to enjoy those benefits. There are shampoos, face masks, moisturizers, body washes, foot treatments, and cleansers that are infused with matcha, kombucha, and white tea.
If you want to reinvigorate your routine, check out our favorite tea beauty products from the list below.
Teami Blends Green Tea Detox Mask
The Matcha Green tea in this mask clears up blackheads and acne. It also reduces redness and inflammation. The formula also has antioxidants that help repair sun-damaged skin.
Maple Holistics Tea Tree Oil Shampoo
This shampoo washes away product build up, moisturizes the scalp, prevents scalp flakes from dandruff and dryness. And it's only $10.
Spongelle Tea Blossom Body Wash Infused Buffer
This exfoliating sponge is infused with moisturizing body wash made with shea butter, mango butter, and black tea extract. All you need to do is add water and start scrubbing. Use the promo code MOTHEREARTH to get a 25% discount sitewide.
By Terry Tea To Tan Face & Body Set Liquid Bronzer
If you want to bronze without applying self tanner, just apply this liquid bronzer with a brush, sponge, or your fingertips. It doesn't streak and it lasts all day long. You can even add a bit to your makeup to warm up your look.
Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray
If you want soft, smooth feet, try the Earth Therapeutics Tea Tree Foot Peeling Spray. It gently exfoliates dry, rough skin.
Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask
Wake up to moisturized, lifted skin when you apply the Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask before bed. It's a great solution for loss of firmness/elasticity, dryness, and wrinkles.
innisfree Green Tea Hydrating Heroes Set
If you want to infuse green tea into your routine, this innisfree set is the perfect place to start. The K-Beauty kit has a cleanser, toner, serum, and a hydrating cream.
Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer
If you can't get a full night of rest, use this naturally caffeinated moisturizer that's powered by yaupon tea to de-puff skin. Maryse's moisturizer revives and visibly plumps tired-looking skin for a brighter, smoother complexion. It also minimizes dullness, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone.
Fresh Kombucha Antioxidant Facial Treatment Essence
This essence "protects skin against three kinds of pollution (indoor, outdoor, and digital light) while supporting suppleness." It has hyaluronic acid for moisture, mandarin peel extract to even out the complexion, and kombucha, which smooths, increases luminosity, and protects against free radicals and pollution.
Origins A Perfect World Age-Defense Treatment Lotion with White Tea
Hydrate your skin and combat wrinkles with this lotion packed with moisturizing white tea.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25- Black Tea & Blackberry
Soothes and relieve dry, chapped, irritated lips with this Black Tea & Blackberry lip balm.
Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
This award-winning face wash is made with green tea, which fights visible signs of aging. The cleanser is great to remove makeup, prevent buildup in pores, and support skin's pH balance.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea
Revitalize tired skin with a spritz of Mario Badescu Facial Spray. The cooling mist moisturizes the skin and provides antioxidant benefits from green tea extract. It can even be used as a setting spray to lock your makeup in place.
