Whoopi Goldberg Says She'd Leave The View Only If This Happened

Ever since 2007, Whoopi Goldberg has been a co-host on The View—and she doesn't plan on leaving the show anytime soon.

"I'm there until I don't think I can do it anymore, but I'm not there yet," the 65-year-old star told Variety for its pre-Oscars issue. "As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, ‘No, you can't,' then I have to figure out what to do."

During her 14-year tenure, Goldberg has been nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Talk Show Host with Joy Behar, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters in 2009. Of course, this isn't the only trophy on her shelf.

Goldberg is one of 16 people to reach EGOT status—winning another Emmy for hosting the 2001 TV special Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel, a Grammy for her 1985 Best Comedy Recording, an Oscar for her supporting role in the 1990 movie Ghost and a 2002 Tony for producing the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. However, she said she hadn't even heard of the prestigious EGOT title until she appeared on 2009 episode of 30 Rock. As she told the publication, "That was the first time I was made aware that I was an EGOT winner."