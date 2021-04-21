Chrissy TeigenOscarsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos
Is Justin Timberlake the Yeti? Ken Jeong Has a Theory on The Masked Singer

Ken Jeong is pretty sure that the Yeti is his "good family friend" Justin Timberlake, but everyone else is not so sure in an exclusive sneak peek.

Justin Timberlake is probably, most definitely not a contestant on The Masked Singer, but when has that stopped Ken Jeong before? 

In a new clip from tonight's double dose of the Fox reality show, Ken presents a theory about the Yeti which, at first, doesn't sound totally insane. In fact, even Nicole Scherzinger seems on board. The Yeti's clues spoke of "an ego that got in the way early on in his career," which leads Ken to think of JT. 

"Just recently he kind of owned up to his own past," Ken says, referring to Justin's Instagram apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for having "failed" them. "So I feel there's a self-awareness with the Yeti and with Justin Timberlake." 

There was some logic there, but then Ken takes things too far by declaring Justin his "good family friend," which Nick Cannon and guest panelist Rita Wilson are quick to call him out on. Rita also points out that Justin and Jessica Biel have a brand new baby, and it just definitely doesn't feel like he's standing on stage in front of them doing The Masked Singer

Watch the clip for yourself below!

When we met the Yeti in the last episode, we learned that he was from a place where too many men become "monsters," but he was surrounded by a group of warrior women who made him a gentleman and gave him confidence. He then performed "If It Isn't Love," and it just definitely was not Justin Timberlake's voice, but this would not be the first time Ken was extremely wrong about a guess. 

This week's episode is a double hitter, with two singers getting the boot and taking off their mask after performing in the Super Eight. Only six singers will move on to the next round, bringing us ever closer to declaring a winner in season five. 

Keep up with all the season five singers below!

KCR/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
Orca: Mark McGrath

The Orca joined as a Wildcard in week three and quickly proved his rockstar chops. He revealed he has 10-year-old twins and was performing for his dad, and he was eventually revealed to be Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

Fox
Bulldog: Nick Cannon

Never has a Masked Singer reveal annoyed us so. They spent a whole episode making us think we were going to get a regular unmasking, and then Niecy Nash hijacked the vote to unmask...the regular host of the show, Nick Cannon. How very irritating!

Jerod Harris/Getty Images; Michael Becker/FOX
Grandpa Monster: Logan Paul

Whoever Grandpa Monster is, he's got a past he's trying to shake and he hates looking back on his younger days because he's done so much growing. Alarmingly, the two prevailing guesses online are Logan Paul and O.J. Simpson. The voice sounds way more like the latter. 

The panel guessed Scott Disick, Johnny Manziel and the Miz

Michael Becker/FOX, imageSPACE for the Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock
Raccoon: Danny Trejo

Once you know the Raccoon is Danny Trejo, you can't unhear it. There was also a donut in his first clue package, which should have been a dead giveaway for the actor-turned-donut seller. 

Michael Becker/FOX, John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Phoenix: Caitlyn Jenner

Few masked singers have been quite as obvious as the Phoenix, who simply could not escape from Caitlyn Jenner's voice and mannerisms. She's been on TV too long to stay a mystery for very long at all. 

Michael Becker/FOX, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Muppets Studio
Snail: Kermit the Frog

We are still shook by this, TBH. The first unmasked singer of season five turned out to be Kermit the Frog, who is a muppet. Sure, he's a prolific star of movies and TV shows, but he is also still a puppet. Baffling! 

Fox
Russian Dolls

The Russian Dolls are baffling. At first there appeared to be one, then a second appeared, and now there are three! They sound exactly like Hanson, and if they're not Hanson, we will eat a shoe. (No we won't.) 

Panel guesses have included Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Fox
Robopine

According to his clues, the Robopine got a call from an angel that changed his life, and now he's on a new mission that no one can touch. He claimed to be 60, but none of the panelists believed him. He's clearly got a voice and some major talent, and if we're agreed that he's lying about his age, Tyrese Gibson could be a solid choice. MC Hammer is actually in his late 50s and would also make sense. 

Guesses included Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie

Fox
Seashell

Seashell moved around with her family for most of her childhood, and has worn a lot of hats. If you ask the internet, it's Tamera Mowry and it's hard to disagree. 

Panel guesses included Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. Ken Jeong tried to guess Kristen Chenoweth and was praised by the rest of the panel, but she has one of the most recognizable voices in showbiz so we're not sure where he was going with that. 

Fox
Black Swan

Black Swan is clearly a fantastic singer who says she got caught up under a spell and hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist. She sounds like a grown up JoJo, who struggled under her original record deal for years before finally breaking free of it. 

The panelists, who have often guessed JoJo in the past, went with Anya Taylor Joy and Camila Cabello. 

Fox
Chameleon

The Chameleon is clearly a tall man and there were references to a "pit" and 007, which makes perfect sense for Wiz Khalifa. He's 6'4" and he's from Pittsburgh. He also has a thing for pitbulls, and has a song called "James Bong." 

Guesses included Redfoo, Diplo and even Nick Cannon, which would admittedly be a great trick. 

Fox
Piglet

Despite a clue package filled with Bachelor references, the Piglet seems much more likely to be a boy bander. He sounds an awful lot like Nick Lachey, and his clues revealed that the world has seen his heart break, which we all did after the demise of his TV show with ex-wife Jessica Simpson. If it is actually someone from The Bachelor, then we've got to know who's been hiding that talent from us! 

Panelists guessed Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth and Charlie Puth, but none of those feel quite right.

Fox
Yeti

The Yeti was a wildcard contestant in week six, and his clues said he came from a place where a lot of people become monsters, but a group of "warrior women" raised him to be an abominable gentleman. 

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

