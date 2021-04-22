What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 24-25

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Get ready to fight this weekend.

Two highly anticipated supernatural showdowns are finally making their debuts, with HBO Max unleashing its Mortal Kombat remake, while Netflix's Shadow and Bone is bringing viewers into the magical world of a bestselling book series.

But if you are more of a lover than a fighter, we've also got some lighter options for you, including a fun Bravo binge that will have you craving summer and our newest guilty pleasure courtesy of Freeform.

Finally, we've also got you covered if you are ready for some glitz and glam, prepping you for Hollywood's biggest night of the year on Sunday.

Here's what to watch this weekend, April 24-25...