JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew's Disney World Date Is Pure Magic

Watch : JoJo Siwa "Couldn't Sleep for Days" After Coming Out

At the happiest place on earth, JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew were, well, at their happiest.

After a day at Orlando's Disney World, the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a magical look at the couple enjoying their day alongside her family. From riding in an Amphicar at Disney Springs to cuddling on Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom, JoJo, 17, and Kylie seemed to have a blast.

"I'm happy :)," she wrote alongside a series of pics, which also included a piggyback ride in front of Cinderella's castle, "so so so happy."

In January, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, tweeting a photo of herself in a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin Ever."

The following month, she announced she's in a relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world"—and days later shared that she's dating her best friend Kylie.