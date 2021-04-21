JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew's Disney World Date Is Pure Magic

At the happiest place on earth, JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew were, well, at their happiest.
After a day at Orlando's Disney World, the YouTuber took to Instagram to share a magical look at the couple enjoying their day alongside her family. From riding in an Amphicar at Disney Springs to cuddling on Splash Mountain in the Magic Kingdom, JoJo, 17, and Kylie seemed to have a blast.
"I'm happy :)," she wrote alongside a series of pics, which also included a piggyback ride in front of Cinderella's castle, "so so so happy."
In January, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, tweeting a photo of herself in a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin Ever."
The following month, she announced she's in a relationship with "the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world"—and days later shared that she's dating her best friend Kylie.
Since then, JoJo and Kylie have shared photos of themselves hanging out, going on dates and celebrating Valentine's Day. "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does," JoJo posted on Feb. 14. "I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you'll ever know!"
Sharing this part of herself with her millions of followers has brought the Dance Moms alum more joy than she could have imagined.
"Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy," she has said. "I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"