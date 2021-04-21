SURI CRUISEScottie PippenOscarsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Sophie Turner Is the Epitome of Chic on Date Night With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner turned Malibu into her runway in a coordinating set that defines effortless springtime style. Ever wanted to wear your cutest pajamas out? The actress' outfit is the next best thing.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 21, 2021 2:01 PMTags
FashionJoe JonasCouplesCelebritiesSophie Turner
Watch: Joe Jonas Has the Best Response to Sophie Turner's Sexy Selfies

It may have been Malibu, but it was really Sophie Turner's runway. 

The Game of Thrones alum looked every bit a trendsetting fashionista on Tuesday, April 20 as she was spotted with husband Joe Jonas on a night out for dinner at Nobu. While the couple typically turns heads everywhere they go, it's Sophie's outfit that has the Internet buzzing. Sporting a purple and white printed shirt and matching pants, the actress paired the coordinating set with a pair of chunky-heeled open-toed slides and layered what appears to be a white bra underneath her unbuttoned top. The ensemble was the epitome of effortless—and comfortable—springtime cool.

If you're asking where you can get a set of your own, so are we. While Sophie's fashion credits remain a mystery right now, fans always look forward to anything Sophie and Joe, whether they're coordinating for Christmas or flirting with each other on social media.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

One thing fans are still waiting patiently for is a photo of the couple's daughterWilla, who arrived in July 2020. 

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

However, it seems the private pair is keeping their only child out of the spotlight for now. With her first birthday just a few more months away, maybe they'll give the public a glimpse at the little one's birthday festivities. 

While that remains to be seen, fellow parents can copy a bit of Sophie's style thanks to her Jennifer Fisher Jewelry necklace. Back in November, the actress shared a snap of her new accessory—a gold chain-linked necklace featuring a date on a long tag. Fans quickly theorized that date—July 22, 2020—marks when Willa was officially born. 

As for that matching purple set, we're on the lookout. 

