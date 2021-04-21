Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Playfully Teases Him Over His Longer Hair

Gabriella Brooks is giving her take on Liam Hemsworth's longer locks.
The actor posted a picture of his tresses to Instagram on April 20 and asked his 13.4 million followers if it was time for a trim by writing, "Haircut?" The model couldn't help but have a little fun in the comments section by replying, "Rapunzel."
Brooks wasn't the only one to weigh in. Rebel Wilson, who starred alongside Hemsworth in Isn't It Romantic, posted a fire emoji and stunt actor Sam Hargrave wrote, "Don't do it mate." While Brody Jenner, whose ex Kaitlynn Carter was previously linked to Hemsworth's former wife Miley Cyrus, commented, "Never."
As fans may recall, months after his August 2019 split from Cyrus, Hemsworth sparked romance rumors with Brooks. In December 2019, the duo raised eyebrows after they were spotted having lunch with his parents in Australia's Byron Bay. The couple then appeared to confirm their relationship by kissing on the beach at the beginning of 2020. And while there have been more PDA-packed photos and family outings since then, Hemsworth and Brooks tend to keep their personal lives private.
Although, a source seemed to suggest his family is a fan of his new leading lady. "The family very much approves and likes having her around," an insider close to Hemsworth told E! News in January. "They are happy for Liam that he is has found someone that brings out the best in him."
After calling it quits in August 2019, Hemsworth and Cyrus finalized their divorce in January 2020. During a December interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus claimed "there was too much conflict" in the relationship. However, she suggested there'd always be a place for Hemsworth in her heart, saying "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."