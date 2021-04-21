Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan Reveals He Asked for Peter Weber's Blessing to Pursue Kelley Flanagan

Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan is hoping to hand out a rose of his own.
The former Bachelorette star opened up about his celebrity crush while speaking to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on Monday, April 19. Spoiler alert: He's very much into Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.
"I've been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest, and it is with one lady," he teased on the Almost Famous podcast, "Her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley."
The 36-year-old reality TV personality explained why she's captured his attention, saying, "She's obviously a very, very smart girl. She's very well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way that it sort of played out on TV are quite similar."
Additionally, Bennett expressed how they've connected over their experiences on the ABC dating series.
"That was something that she identified with me very early on," he revealed, noting they've been "in touch" on Instagram. "I don't want to put her on blast or anything but I think there's a lot of good, similar overlap. And, potentially mutual interest that could be worth exploring."
Bennett seems smitten with Kelley, so much so that he spoke to Peter about his interest in her. As Bachelor Nation fans will recall, she and the 29-year-old pilot broke up in late December after being together for less than a year.
"Being the guy that I am, kind of taking things head-on, calling spades a spade and going for it, I actually met Peter," Bennett described. "And after about the second or third tequila shot, I just threw it out there and said, 'I'd like to address the elephant in the room. Is it awkward that I have interest in flirting with your ex?'"
What followed, according to the New York City-based financial planner, was a "positive" discussion.
"'She's someone that I really care about. I always will,'" Bennett recalled The Bachelor star telling him, adding, "But, he technically gave his blessing and said, 'It seems like you're a great guy. I really appreciate you asking.' It was a really nice conversation."
Of course, Bennett took matters into his own hands a bit too soon because he admitted he and the 29-year-old lawyer aren't even dating.
"I've never been on a date with her...," Bennett clarified, although he is seemingly putting it into the universe. "I think there's a heck of a lot that will tell when you get together with someone in real life versus having conversations or dialogues here and there, and obviously, seeing people on TV and having a perception of them."
The Bachelorette star also confessed that he's aware Kelley is currently seeing someone.
Last month, she hinted on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast that she's not entirely single and has been on a few dates with a man who isn't involved in the entertainment business. At this time, Kelley is keeping details of her mystery man private.
Additionally, a source previously told E! News, Kelley "turned down Bachelor in Paradise because she is dating someone."
But despite the Illinois native's relationship status, it looks like Bennett is still trying to shoot his shot. As he put it, "We'll see how things kind of pan out."