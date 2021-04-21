Celebrate National Banana Day With These Must-Have Banana Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
What can we say; we go bananas for anything with banana in it! The beloved fruit not only makes a yummy snack, but it has tons of nutritional benefits. And in recent years, the beauty industry has seen a rise in banana-infused skincare and makeup. From banana face primers and oils to scrubs and shampoos, who knew the delicious fruit could be such an essential part of your beauty routine!
In honor of National Banana Day, we've rounded up our favorite banana-centric snacks, beauty products, and apparel that pay homage to the famous yellow fruit.
Kadalys Radiance Precious Oil
Kadalys is the first eco-conscious beauty brand to upcycle banana agri-waste. Not only are their plant-based products a banana lover's dream come true, but their commitment to sustainability helps to reduce food waste and their environmental impact, which we love!
Glow Recipe Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream
With a powerful blend of banana, magnesium, turmeric and cica, this moisturizer by Glow Recipe will help keep skin hydrated and glowing, Plus, cica and magnesium will help calm and repair irritated skin!
Mooala – Organic Banana Nut Plant-Based Creamer
Our morning cup of coffee would not be complete without a splash of Mooala's banana nut creamer! It adds the perfect amount of flavor to our coffee, and it's gluten-free, dairy-free creamer has no added sugar!
Mighty Tighty® Turmeric & Banana Tightening Mask
Give your face a lift while taking in the delicious banana scent with this mask! Featuring a transformative blend of turmeric, fresh bananas, and New York-grown echinacea extract, this vegan banana and tumeric mask will help target uneven skin tone and fine lines.
Eos Totally Bananas Super Soft Shea Lip Balm
In honor of National Banana Day, eos is finally releasing a banana-flavored lip balm! We were luckily enough to try the new flavor and let's just say it is our new favorite lip balm. It features shea butter, cocoa butter and jojoba, coconut and sunflower seed oils to help keep lips hydrated and protected all day long, too!
OLEHENRIKSEN Banana Bright Face Primer
With banana powder-inspired pigment and vitamins C and E, this primer will give skin a nourishing base to help your makeup stay flawless all day long while promoting a natural glow.
Crispy Green Freeze-Dried Fruit- Pack of 12
If you're looking for a new favorite snack, look no further than Crispy Green's freeze-dried bananas. This healthy vegan snack is packed with natural vitamins and minerals.
Farm Rio Tie Dye Bananas Pajama Pants
We're obsessed with these banana PJs! These 100% cotton pants feature an elastic waistline, so you can comfortably indulge in some banana treats.
Magnolia Bakery World Famous Banana Pudding
It wouldn't be a true banana roundup without professing our love for Magnolia Bakery's iconic banana pudding! Packed with fresh bananas and Nilla wafers, this pudding is the perfect treat to celebrate National Banana Day. And you can have it shipped straight to your doorstep thanks to Goldbelly!
TONYMOLY Magic Food Banana Hand Cream
With banana extract, milk proteins, shea butter, coconut oil and macadamia oil, this banana cream will keep your hands soft and hydrated all day long. Plus, how cute is the packaging!
Briogeo Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner Duo for Dry Hair
Packed with antioxidant-rich fruits, vitamins and minerals, this nourishing shampoo and conditioner set by Briogeo will bring dry, unhealthy hair back to life.
FreeYumm - Banana Maple Soft Baked Cookies
Crafted with healthy whole food ingredients, these cookies will satisfy any sweet tooth without breaking your diet. Plus, they are made in an allergen-free bakery, so your kids can safely share with their classmates!
Kaja Joystick Brightening Undereye Setting Powder
Aside from the super cute joystick packaging, this setting powder features banana brightening powders that will help you control excess grease and keep your makeup in place.
Pacifica Banana Jelly Body Glow Gel
With banana extract, vegan probiotics and chia seed oil, this nourishing lotion will help you glow from the inside out.