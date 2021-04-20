SURI CRUISEScottie PippenOscarsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Twin With Your Little One in These Mommy & Me Finds

Because twinning is winning!

By Emily Spain Apr 20, 2021 11:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingMother's DayShop With E!Shop FashionShop Mother's Day
E-Comm: Mommy and Me Gift Guide

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing better than matching with your little one! Whether you're looking for a coordinated fit for Mother's Day brunch or matching sweaters for everyday wear, we've rounded up the cutest mommy and me finds to help you bond with your kiddos even more. Not to mention, you'll love looking back on pictures of your matching outfits!

See below for our guide to achieving the ultimate mommy and me looks!

read
@BarbieStyle Shares Her Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Guide

LC Lauren Conrad x Little Co. Matching Collection

Lauren Conrad's latest collection at Kohl's is what matching dreams are made of! While there's so many cute combos available, we think wearing this green-hued dress and having your little one wear this romper would be perfect for Mother's Day festivities.

$15
$13 Kid's
Kohl's
$60
$40
Kohl's

Stoney Clover Lane x Minnow

We're obsessed with Stoney Clover Lane's collab with swimwear brand Minnow! The gingham print suits are a must for beach and pool days this summer.

$68 Kid's
Stoney Clover Lane
$85 Women's Bottome
Stoney Clover Lane
$115 Women's Top
Stoney Clover Lane

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Call George Floyd’s Family After Verdict

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Like Herself Again" Post Kanye West Divorce

PopReal Mommy and Me Floral Printed Dresses

These floral frocks are perfect for Sunday brunch and other springtime festivities! You can also choose from five other playful prints.

$16-$23
Amazon

Mama & Mini Nautical Cotton Sweaters

This sweater set is giving us major heart eyes! The women's sweater is constructed to help nursing mamas, and the baby sweater offers snaps for easy changing. 

$109
Seraphine

Mama & Mini Poppy Bracelet Duo

Made by Mary's Poppy Bracelet Duo makes for one memorable gift! If your little one likes to try on your jewelry, this set will allow you both to rock the same gold, rose gold or silver bracelets.

$90
Made By Mary

Peyton & Parker Mommy & Me Seaside Getaway

Now you can twin with your daughters in style! Whether she's 3-months-old or a teen, you probably won't get any pushback about matching in these dresses since they are so chic.

$30-$70
JCPenney

Cecelia New York Hibiscus Sandals

For the fashion-obsessed mother and daughter duos, these sandals are a must! The Italian-made leather footwear will help add a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

$99 Kid's
Anthropologie
$225 Women's
Anthropologie

Mommy & Me Bloom Mask Set

With V-Block (viral block) technology and two layers of antimicrobial protection, you and your little one will stay safe while looking stylish together. Plus, these Row + Lee masks feature reversible prints and elastic ear loops for all-day comfort.

$28
Row + Lee

Farm Rio Toucans Women's & Kid's Dress

These matching dresses from the Brazilian fashion label are beyond cute! Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or going to a BBQ, these toucan print dresses are a must.

$228 Women's
Anthropologie
$108 Women's
Anthropologie

Posh Peanut Maternity Robe with Matching Baby Swaddle Set

For the new mamas in your life, this set will make a great gift for Mother's Day! You'll get Posh Peanut's cozy robe for mom, plus an infant one-piece, headband and swaddle in a dusty rose hue.

$130
Amazon

Sperry Just Like Mom Bundle

Score matching pairs of Sperry's Crest Vibe sneakers, a sneaker cleaner, a seersucker pouch and a signature liner sock for $120. Perfect for the preppy-loving moms and daughters!

$141
$120
Sperry

Ivy City Co. Matching Cotton Candy Dresses

We're suckers for cotton candy prints! You and your little one are sure to be the best dressed duo at Mother's Day brunch with these matching dresses from Ivy City Co.!

$48 Kid's
Ivy City Co.
$95 Women's
Ivy City Co.

Ellsworth + Ivey Matching Sweaters

Another fun way to twin with your mini me is to get matching sweaters! You can even customize these chic sweaters with your initials, name or special date.

$78
Ellsworth + Ivey

Ready for more Mother's Day gift inspiration? Check out The Best Mother's Day Gifts to Pamper Mom.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Holmes Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics For Suri's 15th Birthday

2
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Like Herself Again" Post Kanye West Divorce

3

Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mom With Pic of Her With His 4 Kids

4

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Call George Floyd’s Family After Verdict

5

Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s Baby Shower