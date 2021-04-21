SURI CRUISEScottie PippenOscarsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Photo to Encourage Fans to Love the Skin They’re In

Lizzo is baring it all on the 'Gram for a good cause. The Grammy-winning singer partnered with Dove to spread a powerful message about embracing your body.

Lizzo is once again empowering her millions of followers on Instagram.

The "Good as Hell" singer posted an unedited and unfiltered photo of herself—in her birthday suit, no less!—to share an important message about body positivity.

And since the Grammy winner is a Taurus, she kicked off the season on a high note.

"WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," she began her caption on Tuesday, April 20. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

In her post, the 32-year-old star struck a pose and bared it all for the 'Gram. Her only accessory? A white mug, fittingly shaped like a booty.

To further spotlight her message, Lizzo explained that she's partnered with Dove and its Dove Self-Esteem Project, "which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."

photos
Stars' Best Body Positive Quotes

Along with her Instagram post, Lizzo expressed why she's proud to be part of the brand's new initiative.

"I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves," the singer said in a statement shared with E! News. "It's really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands."

"However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever," she continued. "This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes."

The "Juice" singer explained that she hopes this project will open up a dialogue.

"That's why The Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life," she added. "It's happening to young people everywhere, so let's talk about it."

Of course, this isn't the first time Lizzo has encouraged her fans and followers to embrace the skin they're in. Scroll through our gallery below to read through her most empowering quotes.

Instagram
Going Au Naturale for a Good Cause

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to encourage her fans to unapologetically love themselves. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie..," she shared on April 20. "now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural—I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let's get real y'all."

Lizzo/Instagram
Finding the Beauty in Yourself

On struggling with self-confidence, Lizzo told CBS Sunday Morning, "It's not something that you really change. It's something that you address and work on. I had to address every layer of insecurity because I can't just be like, 'Alright, my arm's not jiggly and lumpy anymore.' That's delusional. You have to be like, 'That's not ugly to me anymore and it's not wrong to me. It's beautiful to me.'"

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Pandora
How to Save the World...According to Lizzo

"I'm all about body positivity and self-love because I believe that we can save the world if we first save ourselves," Lizzo told fans at a show in Sydney, Australia in January 2020, according to local newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lizzo vs. Jillian Michaels

In January 2020, the former Biggest Loser trainer said on Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM, "Why are we celebrating [Lizzo's] body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes." Fans accused Michaels of fat-shaming the star.

Lizzo later said on Instagram, "I have done nothing wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy." She also said, "If my name is in your mouth, so is my p---y, bitch. Enjoy the flavor!"

Michaels later said on E!'s Daily Pop, "We cannot deny the inevitable fact that being overweight leads to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and these things kill people. So if me telling you I don't celebrate someone being overweight because it could kill them is fat-shaming, ya got me. But by the way, I also don't celebrate anybody's weight. I don't celebrate you if you're a [size] 0. I don't celebrate you if you're a [size] 6. I don't care."

"And the argument that I'm trying to make is that I think people have felt so marginalized for so long and so excluded for so long, that the pendulum has swung to this place where it's like, 'You can't hurt me with this, I love being overweight,'" Michaels continued. "And that's the part where I, as a health expert, have to say, this will kill you."

"I don't celebrate anyone being overweight because it kills people," she said. "And denying that fact because it's politically correct isn't honorable and isn't virtuous. It's irresponsible and arguably dangerous. I just, I'm sorry I won't lie because it'll make you like me. I don't think it's doing anyone any favors."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Respecting Your Journey

"You're not supposed to be happy all the time," she told a group of band musicians at her high school, as captured in a CBS Sunday Morning profile. "You're not supposed to know what you're doing all the time, especially at this age, but not knowing what you're doing has nothing to do with where you're going, so I want you to know that. Cherish your journey and respect your journey."

Barbara Nitke/STX Films
Normalizing Her Dimples

In May 2019, Lizzo, who plays a stripper in Hustlers, told Essence, "I love creating shapes with my body, and I love normalizing the dimples in my butt or the lumps in my thighs or my back fat or my stretch marks. I love normalizing my black-ass elbows. I think it's beautiful."

"I made a decision to be myself because I knew I had no choice," she added. "Sometimes the label 'unapologetic' bothers me because it can be loaded, because it means we have to apologize for something in the first place. I'm not ignorant to the fact that we had to have a demeanor of lowering ourselves culturally just to exist. But I'm trying to shake up the narrative about how we're supposed to act."

Instagram / Lizzo
Love Your Body

In May 2019, Lizzo shared a topless mirror selfie on Instagram, writing, "Can't tell if I look better w/ or w/out clothes."

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lizzo's "Glow Up" Revenge

At the 2019 BET Awards, Lizzo told E! News, "Last year I came to the BET Awards, I tried to go to the carpet and the carpet closed and they were like, 'You gotta just go inside.' And now I'm on the carpet doing all these interviews, taking all these pictures, feeling like that bitch, nominated and performing on the main stage. I couldn't ask for a better glow up."

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Say No to Racism

In June 2019, Lizzo said a racist and "bigoted" security guard attacked members of her team at Summerfest, tweeting, "Friendly reminder that you don't have to say the 'n word' to be racist. That's not the sole requirement. Asking people to prove racism is another tool the oppressor uses to marginalize and discredit us."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM
Healing Yourself

"I want people to feel good! We can heal the world but first, we have to heal ourselves," Lizzo told fans while performing at the 2019 We Can Survive benefit concert supporting the American Cancer Society.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
No to Non-Single Men

"Please do not send me poems, letters, or paintings if ur side bitch is still playing dress up in ur home," she wrote on Instagram in November 2019. "I'm doing great. Leave me alone, thanks."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Anxiety Fuels Her

"When I get really, really anxious before a show, I just go harder and harder and harder when I'm performing and I just go crazy," Lizzo told British Vogue in fall 2019. "I don't know why, but my anxiety sometimes fuels who I am as a performer and who I am as an artist – and I know that is not the case for everyone. I don't know if my body just, like, out of a desperate need to find a place for my anxiety or find a use for it, takes it and puts it there."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mean Tweets

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2019, Lizzo joined celebs in reading Mean Tweets. One of them said, "Lizzo. Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of." She responded, "Yeah, I'm a big bitch and I ride a bus. A tour bus, motherf--ker. Where's yours?!"

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Tiny Bag, Big Impact

Lizzo attended the 2019 American Music Awards sporting what she said was a "bag big enough for my f--ks to give," adding, "Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for."

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Say, "I Love You, Me"

"Close your eyes and say, 'I love you, me,'" she told the crowd while performing at iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM 2019 Jingle Ball in December 2019. "Now look at me and say, 'I love you, Lizzo. Now this is a very no judgment crowd, no shame in your game. If you want to wiggle, I want to see you wiggle. If you want to laugh, then laugh. If you want to scream, scream!"

Later in her set, she told the crowd, "Thank you for accepting me for who I am. I want to let you know that if 20,000 people can accept me for who I am, the whole world can fall in love with you."

James McCauley/Shutterstock
Learn to Love Your Butt

"You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body?" the longtime body positivity advocate said on CBS This Morning in December 2019. "My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it's the thing everybody can't stop talking about... Be you. Do you. Don't let anybody steal your joy."

