Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Addresses Those Craig Conover Romance Rumors

It's a small Bravo world after all.

For the past several weeks, speculation has been brewing that Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Southern Charm's Craig Conover could be more than just friends.

Earlier this month, the pair hung out in Charleston, South Carolina. And during their visit, rumors spread that the twosome was displaying some PDA. But while appearing on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Paige set the record straight.

"Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating," she explained. "Craig and I have known each other for years. We've always gotten along. We've always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends."

The Bravo star continued, "We were drunk the whole time [in Charleston]. People saw whatever they saw, but like, it wasn't—it was blown way out of proportion. And like, a lot of people were coming up to us, 'cause they think it was just the fact that the four of us were all together that it looked like, 'Oh my god! They're, like, dating.'"