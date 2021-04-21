Sequins, Capes, Beading and a Bow: Revisiting the Best Oscars Looks of All Time

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

If there's anything that can steal the spotlight from an Academy Award—it's a stunning Oscars outfit.

As anyone who looks forward to Hollywood's biggest night well knows, there have been plenty of standout ensembles in the course of the award ceremony's nine-decade history. As the event where dressing to impress is more of an expectation than an option, the Oscars red carpet has become the place to unveil breathtaking fashion. Whether an exquisite ballgown or an inventive jumpsuit, the boundaries for what makes a stellar Oscars look continue to expand—but style is always at its core.

So, in the nearly 100 years that Hollywood's brightest stars have gotten dressed up for the special night, which looks continue to stick out as the crème de la crème? Lupita Nyong'o's custom Calvin Klein gown from 2015, for one? The showstopping creation was made of more than 6,000 pearls, one of the reasons it remains unforgettable to this day.