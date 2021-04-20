@BarbieStyle Shares Her Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Guide

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is around the corner, which means the countdown is on to find the perfect gift. Luckily, @BarbieStyle, aka the world's greatest shopper, is here to lend her expertise to help you find a gift that mom will love and appreciate.
"All moms and mother figures are different," Barbie explained to E!. "Take the time to listen to the "moms" in your life, they will appreciate being heard! I find that the best gifts are personal, functional, soothing and stylish."
From must-have beauty products to vintage-inspired pool floats and timeless jewelry pieces, Barbie's unique gift picks are sure to put a smile on your mom's face. Besides giving her mom a chic token of appreciation, Barbie told us her favorite part about Mother's Day.
"I love any opportunity to celebrate women around me! Plus, I do love florals, brunch and self-care sessions, so I like to plan Mother's Day and make it extra special!"
For Barbie's Mother's Day gift guide, scroll below!
The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
"Every mom is looking for new ways to tidy and organize their space, and the Home Edit founders literally wrote the book!"
Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit
"Spend quality time at home AND up polish up your look? I worked with Revlon to create these cool at-home manicure kits, I think we nailed it!"
FUNBOY X Malibu Barbie™ Vintage Convertible Float
"Bring family vacation vibes into any backyard with this fun, vintage inspired float."
Wallshoppe Barbie Travel Wallpaper
"Perfect for a powder room DIY that you can do together!"
Packed Party Hey Sunshine Picnic Blanket
"Invite your mom on a perfectly planned picnic with this adorable set."
Lele Sadoughi Stitched Heart Earring
"Show your love with wearable hearts! Also, these are an instant outfit update on any video call."
Glass Picture Frame Mirrored 5x7
"Predicable, I know. But moms really DO love photos! Framed memories = always a good idea."
UGG Whistler Throw Blanket
"Encourage them to cozy up with a good book (The Home Edit Life?) and this incredibly comfy blanket."
Stoney Clover Lane Women's Pastel Tie-Dye Mini Pouch
"Tie-dye is the new black! This pouch is the perfect size to hold all the essentials."
MAC Mini MAC Lipstick
"I might be biased, but everything is better in mini – including a bold lipstick!"
Poketo Concept Planner
"Ultimate multi-ask tasker, meet the ultimate organizer. This bright orange color makes it extra easy to find!"
Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask via Nordstrom
"Give her this mask + 30 minutes where no one interrupts her and she'll finally start to relax!"