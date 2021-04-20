Billie Eilish Spotted Getting Cozy With Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce During Weekend Getaway

It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a low-key staycation up north in Santa Barbara, Calif. But as it turns out, the Grammy winner wasn't alone on her recent getaway.

Billie was spotted getting coffee with her beloved pit bull as well as an actor named Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The singer sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie and bike shorts as she waited for her beverage. As for Matthew, he wore an oversized sweatshirt, cropped denim jeans and a New Orleans Saints facial covering.

During the casual errands, photographers spotted Billie resting her head on the actor as he wrapped his arm around her. As you likely could have guessed, pop culture fans started speculating if a new romance could be on the horizon. Others, however, assumed it was just two friends spending quality time together.