Ted Lasso Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date and a Trailer

It's biscuit time once again.

Apple TV+ has given us all a gift on this fine Tuesday in the form of some big Ted Lasso news. Not only is there a premiere date for season two, but there's a whole trailer!

Jason Sudeikis will officially return as the jovial unlikely coach of AFC Richmond—fresh off a big win both on screen and off—on July 23, almost a full year after the series first debuted. Based on the trailer, things have certainly changed since then. Ted's arrival in Rebecca's (Hannah Waddingham) office is now met with genuine delight, as is one of his press conferences.

However, things don't seem to be going so great on the pitch, and Ted can't win over the new sports psychologist with his famous biscuits because she—oh, the horror!—doesn't eat sugar.

Other than that, it's all a lovely time, as usual. Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) seem to be doing well, and Ted's having the time of his life.