Scott Disick Reveals It "Hurts" Him When Kourtney Kardashian Is in a Relationship

Watch : Scott Admits to Kourtney It's Hard to See Her With Other Men

Scott Disick is ready to be with Kourtney Kardashian forever—and he doesn't want to wait until they're old to take the leap.

In a touching Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek, Scott reveals he gets jealous of Kourtney dating other people. Poolside, Scott admits that even seeing Kourtney talk to men makes him uncomfortable.

Scott starts, "I feel like it annoys me when you flirt with this lifeguard."

Although Kourtney assures Scott that she's "definitely not flirting with the lifeguard, the father of three reveals seeing Kourtney around "any guy bothers me."

In disbelief, Kourtney laughs, "Around another human that I'm not flirting with?"

Doubling down, Scott adds, "Maybe it's just something, I don't know. I feel like you're a little flirty."

Kourtney shuts down the topic by simply stating, "I'm not, I promise."

Yet, it's not just about the unnamed lifeguard as Scott struggles watching Kourtney be linked to any suitor other than himself. "Then it's my insecurity that I feel like I just don't like seeing you with another guy," Scott sadly reveals. "It hurts me when you're with somebody else."

So, how does Scott handle Kourtney dating other people? Not well.