Olivia Colman Might Be Joining the MCU

It's a delightful time for beloved actresses to join the MCU.

Last week, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Julia Louis Dreyfus as triple agent Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. This week, reports say that Olivia Colman is in talks to join Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming series Secret Invasion.

Colman's potential role is not known, but not a whole lot is known about the show, either. Jackson will play Nick Fury, and he'll reunite with Ben Mendolsohn as the Skrull, Talos. Kingsley Ben-Adir will also star, reportedly as a villain. According to Marvel, the series "showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years."

Skrulls are an alien race that can easily shapeshift into anyone else, and they play a big part in Captain Marvel, which is where Fury and Talos first met. In Spiderman: Far From Home, Talos was masquerading as Nick Fury while the real Fury was on a vacation in space.