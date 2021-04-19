SURI CRUISEScottie PippenOscarsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

14 Summer Grooming Essentials You Need to Try Before Your Next Beach Day

From exfoliating body scrubs to razor kits and after-sun skincare, we've rounded up every you need in your beauty cabinet for summer!

By Emily Spain Apr 19, 2021 9:59 PM
Now that we can finally step outside without layers of long-sleeve clothes, it's time to start showing some skin! And if you're not ready to face the reality of what was beneath all of those layers, it's ok! But, if you're looking to rock a mini skirt or a new bathing suit, you're probably looking for the latest and greatest products to help your skin feel baby soft.

Since we're on this journey with you, we've rounded up 14 of our must-have grooming products to help you feel and look your best. From best-selling razors and at-home wax kits to nourishing body lotion and tanning products, we've got you covered!

See below for our complete guide to summer grooming!

These 25 Travel Beauty Finds Are Multitask Must-Haves

The Razor Kit

Now that you can ditch your long pants, it's time to show off those legs! But first, you're going to need to give them a proper shave with Athena Club's Razor Kit! The kit includes two five-blade cartridges, one ergonomic razor handle and one magnetic hook for easy storage.

$9
Athena Club

Bali Body 1 Hour Express Tan

We love Bali Body for all things tanning! Their 1-Hour Express Tan allows you to achieve a streak-free, dark yet natural tan in just one hour. Plus, the formula is lightweight and fast drying!

$33
Ulta

Kolua Wax Digital Wax Warmer Machine

If you can't get a professional bikini wax, this at-home kit is a great alternative! It comes with a digital blush pink-colored wax warmer, four bags of hard wax beads, pre-wax oil and post-wax oil, 10 large and 10 brow applicators and a guide. 

$40
Amazon

Truly Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter

Truly's Coco Cloud Luxury Shave Butter is another must for ensuring silky smooth legs! Featuring a blend of vanilla, coconut milk, organic shea butter and vitamin E, this shave butter offers protection against razor burn, irritation, cuts and ingrown hairs.

$20
Ulta

Illuminaughty Body Scrub

The key to getting swimsuit-ready skin is to exfoliate your skin regularly! Anese's vegan Illuminaughty Body Scrub features a nourishing blend of ingredients like organic virgin coconut oil to help reveal smoother, glowing skin.

$31
Anese

Hollywood Browzer Dermaplaning Tool for Face

We suggest buying a few of these non-irritating dermaplanning tools to keep on hand this summer! They will help shape your eyebrows and remove unwanted hair on your body and face.

$13
Amazon

Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Body Mist

After a full day out in the sun, you skin is going to need some major TLC! Packed with aloe vera, cooling mint and therapeutic lavender, this mist will help nourish skin and reduce redness.

$20
Revolve

Tend Skin Solution

For anyone who suffers from ingrown hairs or razor burns and bumps, Tend Skin will become your BFF this summer! Just apply after hair removal to reduce redness and bumps. This product has literally changed our lives!

$22
$17
Amazon

Mane Club Hair Mask Packet

When you spend a lot of time in the sun, pool and ocean, your hair will start to suffer without proper care. To help maintain hydrated, healthy hair, use one of the Mane Club's hair masks on a regular basis.

$3
Urban Outfitters

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

We love CeraVe's products so much, especially their ultra-hydrating moisturizing lotion! This lotion will help repair and maintain skin barriers while providing 24-hour hydration, which will be much needed come summertime.

$18
Amazon

Truly Anti-Cellulite Body Mask

We all have dimples and cellulite! But, if you're looking to smooth and firm certain areas, try Truly's Anti-Cellulite Body Mask! It targets cellulite, improves skin tone, stimulates circulation and reduces the appearance of fatty deposits.

$28
Ulta

NCLA Hey, Sugar Exfoliating All Natural Body Scrub

Before you shave or apply your fake tan solution, make sure to exfoliate to guarantee the best results! With exfoliating sugar crystals, nourishing shea butter and rich cocoa butter, this coconut-scented scrub will help gently exfoliate to reveal smooth, nourished skin.

 

$32
Revolve

BAWDY Clay Butt Mask

Give your booty some TLC with this transformative butt mask! This mask will tighten and plump your booty thanks to ingredients like kaolin, montmorillonite, willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. And it's great for acne-prone skin!

$28
Amazon

C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing

Among its many benefits, this dry brush will help renew skin cells, reduce cellulite and give you a glow at the beach! It's no surprise dry brushing has been around for thousands of years.

$12
$10
Amazon

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out 22 Sustainable Beauty Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day).

