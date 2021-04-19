Man Arrested for Trespassing Inside Taylor Swift’s New York City Apartment Building

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Police arrested a man for trespassing inside Taylor Swift's New York apartment building on Saturday, April 17, according to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News.

Authorities arrested and charged Hanks Johnson, 52, with criminal trespassing around 9 p.m. after an officer found him inside the lobby of the Swift's Franklin Street residence, beyond the locked doors. When the officer asked Johnson why he was inside, he responded, "I'm here to see [Swift], she knows that I'm coming here, we're friends," according to the complaint.

James McNelis, who is identified in the complaint as Swift's head of security, said the superstar did not invite Johnson and he didn't have permission to be in the building. It's unclear if she was in New York at the time.

Per the complaint, McNelis said he has seen Johnson outside of her Manhattan apartment complex at least five times in the last six months, claiming he has rung the door bell and tried to enter the building before. The security guard said he personally told Johnson that he cannot be outside the entrance of the building or ring the bell, and he told him that he is not welcome at the building.