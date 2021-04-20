Leslie Odom Jr. Is Our Breakout Style Star of the 2021 Awards Season

Watch : Leslie Odom Jr. Reacts to His First-Ever Oscar Nominations

In an awards season as drawn out, technically glitchy and often lacking the glitz and gloss of red carpets past, Leslie Odom Jr.'s fearless fashion statements are a clear silver lining.

The Hamilton alum, whose performance in One Night in Miami earned him nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAs, will next take part in Sunday's Oscars ceremony, where he's up for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song.

And if the past is any indication, movie buffs and fashion lovers alike can anticipate Leslie's style streak to continue. Without a traditional red carpet to showcase bold designs by the likes of Versace and Valentino, the actor's creative team, led by stylist Avo Yermagyan, set out to shake up what's typically expected from Hollywood's leading men.

Leslie traded in black tie for every color in the rainbow (often wearing the full spectrum at once), mastered the tricky art of pattern clashing, and proved that less is really never more by rocking multiple ensembles across one evening.