Go Inside Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Baby Shower Before Welcoming Twins

Before welcoming twin boys, Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrated with family and friends at a special baby shower.

Watch: Nick Cannon Gushes Over His 3 Kids & Fatherhood

Club Tummy is where it's at!

As the countdown continues for the arrival of Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twin boys, the couple celebrated with a fabulous baby shower.

According to footage on social media, the event was held at Yamashiro Hollywood and featured plenty of dancing, games, food and a photo booth. And in between all of the celebrations, Nick decided to surprise Abby with a special push present. How does a brand-new BMW sound?

"Special thank you to the father of my children, my love, for the sweetest push gift," Abby shared on Instagram Stories when showing a glimpse of her new ride.

While sharing memories from the weekend bash, Abby had to give thanks to two special people who made it all possible. "My @clubtummy themed baby shower was brought to life by 2 amazing women!" she wrote. "I'm so thankful to my sister @estellamathews & thee best event planner @yaneth.events for literally turning my dream into a reality! The work you both did was amazing! From the cheetah print lighting, to the sign, and the chamoy fountain! Ughhh you both killed it."

photos
Party Pics: Hollywood

Recently, the international DJ and Nick came together for a maternity photo shoot. While sharing pics on Instagram, Abby decided to write a note to her sons.

Instagram

"Our dearest sons—my miracle babies, thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy," she began. "I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

Abby continued, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you—is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."

Nick is already the proud dad to 9-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also has two kids, Golden, 4, and 4-month-old Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell. To see other stars at their baby showers, keep scrolling below.

Instagram @_michaelsharp / immichaelsharp.com
Ashley Wahler

The Hills: New Beginnings star is treated to a surprise baby shower hosted by her close friends Lydia McLaughlin and Erin MacAlpine-Baum. The event, held at the home of Leisure Society founder/designer Shane Baum, was designed by Michelle Yang

Instagram @KyleeYeePhoto
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino & Lauren Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars celebrate with a baby shower featuring food from The Blonde Shallot and florals from Shop Fine Flowers. 

Instagram
Mark Anthony Cuevas

"Thank you for everyone that's helped us along this journey of pregnancy," the Love Is Blind star shared on Instagram. "We've been making it through and it hasn't been easy. T-Minus 5 weeks til the little man is here and we are beyond ready to start this next chapter of our life. Cheers to the challenges ahead and the happy moments to follow." 

Instagram
Teddi Mellencamp

"Thank you to my @goallinbyteddi tribe for showering me today and an even bigger thank you to Slate and Bella for making the day even more special," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram while celebrating with OC Balloon Bar.

MOVI Inc.
Christina Milian

The singer and actress enjoys a special baby shower with the Peanut app at Fellow in Westwood Village, Calif.

Heidi Gutman
Dylan Dreyer

The Today show co-host and meteorologist is treated to a surprise baby shower from her NBC family at FISHBOWL at Dream Midtown.

Mallory McGill
Angelique Cabral

The Life in Pieces star is sprinkled with a fiesta themed bash including a VitaCup Ice Tea Bar before welcoming her second child.

Dustin Baker Photography
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

"We were overjoyed to be surrounded by the love of family and friends as we prepare for our new bundle of Boss!" the couple shared with E! News after finding out they were expecting a baby girl! 

Jessica Steddom
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany helped plan a baby shower for the couple. "Officially announcing our baby's name! KINGSLEY can't wait for u to be here!!!" Kane shared after the celebration.  

Instagram
Christina Anstead

"Thank you so much to my amazing bestie @cazeb for throwing me such a dreamy boho baby shower," the Christina on the Coast star shared from the Balboa Bay Resort. "Had such a beautiful day with friends and family." 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad visits Amazon's Treasure Truck & Baby Registry in Seattle on May 31st for a one-of-a-kind pop-up retail experience.

Instagram
Bob Guiney & Jessica Canyon

In celebration of their future baby boy, the former Bachelor star and his wife enjoyed a cottage baby shower with their close family members and friends at Long Lake, Mich. Guiney posted the family photo to Instagram writing, "Loved spending time with both of our parents & so many friends. Thank you all very much!"

Alex Murrel/Instagram
Taylor Cole & Alex Murrel

The pregnant Laguna Beach alums celebrated their future beach babies in June. The co-stars' due dates are only eight weeks apart and we can't imagine better timing for the two besties.

Chanel Iman/Instagram
Chanel Iman

After revealing the gender of their first baby-to-be on Instagram, the Victoria's Secret Angel and NFL player Sterling Shepard enjoyed a pink-themed baby shower for their little lady. The wide receiver popped the question back in December, and the happy couple wed fourth months later.

America Ferrera/Instagram
America Ferrera

On St. Patrick's Day, the Ugly Betty star united with her current and former TV co-stars at Hollywood's Beauty & Essex. Ferrera posted a fun pick with her beau on Instagram writing, "No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can't wait to meet."

@IamCardiB/Facebook
Cardi B & Offset

The "I Like It" rapper and her hip-hop artist husband celebrated the future birth of their baby girl with a wild bash dubbed "Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale." The celebration was decorated with a "Bardi Baby Bodega," a section of children's books and plenty of pink.

Instagram
Joanna Gaines

"I like big books and I cannot lie," wrote the Fixer Upper star in a post from her baby shower in June. Pregnant with baby number five, Gaines celebrated a book-themed bash complete with a life-size stack of novels.

Instagram
Eva Longoria

With a Bloody Mary bar, massage chairs and a photo booth, the Overboard actress prepped for the birth of "Baby Baston" with a luxurious baby shower. Stars like Elizabeth Banks, Melanie Griffith and Marisa Tomei all showed up for the pajama-themed event, where they enjoyed on-demand salon and spa services, like hair braiding and manicures.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

Think pink! The reality star surrounded herself with friends, family and thousands of pink flowers in celebration of her future baby girl. She posted a pretty pic of sister Kourtney and herself in a blush silk robe to Instagram writing, "Had the most unbelievable baby shower—we felt so much love! So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system."

Instagram
Jordin Sparks

The "No Air" pop star celebrated a low-key baby shower with close family and friends in Arizona for her future baby boy. The singer's niece planted a kiss on her belly and Sparks took to Insta to write, "Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin."

Xxplosive/Splash News
Jessica Alba

With high tea fit for a queen, the Honest Company founder enjoyed a Beverly Hills celebration with her close friends and family in honor of her baby boy-to-be. The Fantastic Four actress posted a celebratory Boomerang video to her Insta writing, "I felt so loved and I love u all to pieces."

Snapchat
Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish

Dropping $117,855 for his lady's special day, the comedian threw a Lion King-themed baby shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, Calif. The celebration was complete with an artistic Snapchat filter, a photo booth and an adorable dog with a lion's mane.

Snapchat
Serena Williams

With a 1950s-themed celebration in West Palm Beach, Florida, the Olympic gold medal-winner and her famous guests enjoyed a fun-filled blast from the past. Williams' good friend Ciara posted a Boomerang video of the party writing, "O' Baby!! Love You Rena. Truly an Exciting Time!"

Courtesy: Amazon Baby Registry
Louise Roe

The fashionista celebrated her baby shower with tea and scones in West Hollywood, where she shared her Amazon Baby Registry.

Jen Simon/Amazon Baby Registry
Whitney Port

The Hills alum celebrated the arrival of her first child with husband Tim Rosenman with a gender-neutral, tropical-themed shower on the rooftop of a hotel in Beverly Hills. 

David Coe / @davidcoephoto
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid

The swimmer and his fiancée celebrated their future Olympic gold medalist with friends and family in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Lara Trump

The arrival of her first child with husband Eric was celebrated in New York with some of the First Family in attendance, including her sister-in-law. 

MTPhotographers
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna

The reality stars celebrated the upcoming arrival of Dream Kardashian in Los Angeles with an immaculate buffet of seafood and desserts. 

Snapchat
Lauren Conrad

The former Hills star celebrated her new baby in style; poolside in San Juan Capistrano with friends and family. 

Justin Tinapay Photography
Angela Simmons

The Growing Up Hip Hop star served looks (and a feast of dinner and desserts) at her gorgeous shower in New York City. 

