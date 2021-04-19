Jessica Biel Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Family Life With Justin Timberlake

Watch : Jessica Biel Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel filled fans in on life at home with her husband Justin Timberlake and their two boys Silas, 6 and Phineas, 10 months.

Jessica and her husband welcomed baby Phineas last summer after a private pregnancy. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 7th Heaven alum—who is currently an executive producer on Freeform's new mystery series Cruel Summer—shared that she and Justin are currently sleep training Phineas, which means spending a lot of time listening to a teething, crying baby.

"It's so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That's the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job," Jessica explained in an episode set to air Monday, April 19. "We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn't bear the thought. Now it's like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're going to be fine. You're going to make it. You'll be okay.'"

When asked if having two kids is harder than one, Jessica confirmed that it's definitely not easy.