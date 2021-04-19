Miranda Lambert Receives Support From Husband Brendan McLoughlin at 2021 ACM Awards

Watch : Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert has a very special man by her side tonight!

While attending the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18, the country singer was able to receive support from Brendan McLoughlin. In between performing not once but three times throughout the show, Miranda found time to pose on the red carpet with her husband.

The Female Artist of the Year nominee sported head-to-toe denim with a cowboy hat. As for Brendan, he kept things casual with a white V-neck tee and a blazer. He completed his look with denim jeans and white sneakers.

Fans suspected that Brendan would make a special appearance at the star-studded event. On his Instagram Stories, the New York Police Department officer snuck in a morning workout before the show. "Light 5 miles before the @ACMAwards," he wrote on his social media page. "Why not. @NewBalanceRunning."

Miranda and Brendan surprised fans when they announced their marriage in January 2019. Since then, the pair has offered small glimpses into their life as husband and wife, especially during quarantine.