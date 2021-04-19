Blanco Brown Makes First Public Appearance at 2021 ACM Awards After "Very Serious Accident"

Blanco Brown is grateful to be back on the stage.

During the 2021 ACM Awards, a powerful moment occurred when Keith Urban introduced one of the night's presenters. As it turns out, Blanco wasn't just handing out an award. He was making his first public appearance since a shocking car accident.

"Last year during the ACMs in September, Blanco Brown was involved in a very, very serious accident and I'm talking serious to the point where they weren't even sure if Blanco was going to walk again," Keith explained. "We sent him our prayers and our light and hoped that he would have a recovery."

As it turned out, all of the good vibes worked.

"He not only has had a speedy recovery, but I'm happy to say that he is actually back with us tonight," Keith continued. "Here to present the first award of the evening, in his very first public appearance, please make him welcome, Blanco Brown."