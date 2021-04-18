Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny Have an Adorable X-Files Reunion

Watch : Is "The X-Files" Ending After Season 11?

Mulder and Scully forever!

On Sunday, April 18, Gillian Anderson posted on her Instagram page adorable selfies of herself with her dog and David Duchovny, who played her FBI partner and onscreen love interest on the '90s and early '00s sci-fi series The X-Files. The two, who portrayed one of the most popular TV couples of all time, also reprised their roles in a 1998 film adaptation and a two-season revival of the original show, which ended in 2018.

"Stella made a new friend today. @davidduchovny," Anderson wrote.

The actress won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role of Agent Scully on the original X-Files series. She recently won her second Golden Globe for her supporting role of late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom on Netflix's The Crown. Anderson also stars in the British TV series Sex Education.

Last year, Duchovny, a four-time Emmy nominee who won Golden Globes for his roles on the shows The X-Files and Californication, starred in the movie reboot The Craft: Legacy. He recently began filming Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy film The Bubble. In addition, he recently published his fourth novel, Truly Like Lightning, and is developing a TV adaptation of the book, starring himself as the main character, a polygamist and former Hollywood stuntman.