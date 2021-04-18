Vanessa Bryant Marks 20th Wedding Anniversary With Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Watch : Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: NTSB Rules on Cause

Vanessa Bryant is remembering her late husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, on what would have been the couple's 20th wedding anniversary.

On April 18, Vanessa took to Instagram to share a photo from the couple's wedding day. She captioned the pic, "Happy Anniversary, baby. I love you. 20 years. @kobebryant."

The model also shared a video of her and Kobe, this time writing "I love you for now, forever and for always" in the caption. The video shows the couple kissing, along with an interview with Kobe in which he sweetly gushes over his wife.

"My wife Vanessa, it's fun," Kobe says in the clip. "We have a good time together. I love her tremendously. But, we're best friends, too. It's a blessing."

Kobe, 41, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, alongside his and Vanessa's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers.

At the time, Vanessa broke her silence about the tragedy on Instagram, writing alongside a family photo, "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."