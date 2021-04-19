Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Revisiting Amanda Seyfried's Stunning Red Carpet Style

As Amanda Seyfried prepares for the 2021 Oscars, let's take a look back at her most jaw-dropping looks of all time. Scroll on for the must-see fashion moments.

By Jess Cohen Apr 19, 2021 10:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsAmanda SeyfriedCelebrities
Watch: Amanda Seyfried Dresses Baby in a Tux for 2021 Golden Globes

We're just days away from the 2021 Oscars, where Amanda Seyfried is a first-time nominee.

That's right, the 35-year-old Mank star received her first-ever Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in the David Fincher film. "I won't be able to thank David enough for trusting me with this role and for the honor of reintroducing the world to the Marion Davies that I've come to know," Seyfried said in a statement after her Oscar nomination. "To get to study this brilliant, humble woman and help restore her legacy has been a true privilege."

In addition to seeing if Seyfried takes home the trophy, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the stylish star selects for her Oscars look. Over the years, Seyfried has become known for her fierce fashion choices. In fact, for her virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes, Seyfried stunned in an Oscar de la Renta gown. "The flowers, the color, I've never worn anything like this and I feel it's perfectly suited for the South and the weather that we're experiencing," she told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. "It's also really vibrant and fun, and we need it. I need it."

photos
Amanda Seyfried's Best Roles

So, while we wait and see what ensemble Seyfried picks for the Oscars, let's take a look at her best fashion moments through the years!

Marcus Mam
Gorgeous Gown

Seyfried donned this jaw-dropping Oscar de la Renta dress for her virtual appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Gala Couple

In Prada at the 2018 Met Gala.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Radiant on the Red Carpet

In Oscar de la Renta at the 2018 Oscars.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Image
Givenchy Glamour

In Givenchy at Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Regal in Rodarte

In Rodarte at the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Noam Galai/WireImage
Sweet Summertime

At the 2015 U.S. Open.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Snow Princess

In Givenchy at the 2015 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Exotic Print

In Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Simply Angelic

In Givenchy at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Cobalt Beauty

In Zac Posen at the 2013 SAG Awards.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Lace Confection

In Alexander McQueen at the 2013 Oscars.

Jessica Hromas/Getty Images
Draped in Red

In Givenchy at the Shiseido Cle De Peau Beaute Gala in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Glowing in Gucci

In Gucci at the 2013 premiere of Lovelace.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Belted Bombshell

In Alexander McQueen at the 2012 New York premiere of Les Miserables.

Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Asymmetrical

In Balenciaga at the 2012 world premiere of Les Miserables.

Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
Ethereal Gal

In Alexander McQueen at A Night Of Heroes: The Sun Military Awards in 2012.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady in Red

In Prabal Gurung at the 2012 Hollywood Film Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

2

ACM Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

4

Revisiting Amanda Seyfried's Stunning Red Carpet Style

5

Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Drunk DM and Her Reaction Is Perfect