Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma Dead at 78

Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, has died. She was 78.

Both actors announced the death of the family matriarch, who appeared with several of her kids on the A&E reality show Wahlburgers, on their Instagram pages on Sunday, April 18. Alma died following a long battle with dementia.

"My angel," wrote Mark, who is 49 and her youngest child, alongside a throwback photo of a smiling Alma. "Rest in peace."

Donnie, 51, shared a heartwarming, professionally edited tribute video to his mother, showing her at various events and moments with her family.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," he wrote. "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am."

He continued, "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue."