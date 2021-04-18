DMX's Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Rapper

Watch : DMX Dead at 50: His Life & Legacy

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom has penned a heartbreaking tribute to the late rapper, marking her first public comments about his death.

The popular hip-hop artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died at age 50 on April 9, days after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by 15 children, including his and Desiree's 4-year-old son, Exodus. On Saturday, April 17, she shared her first Instagram post since his death: A throwback photo of herself and DMX cozying up together.

"The first night we met and you held me close," she captioned the pic. "I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

Before Saturday, Desiree most recently shared on Instagram two videos on March 30. One showed herself and DMX sitting inside a vehicle with a friend and rocking out to The Jacksons 1980 song "The Place Hotel."