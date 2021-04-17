Bella Thorne Buys Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo an Engagement Ring: See the Diamond Piece

Bella Thorne is a real gem!
It's been almost a month since the Her & Him actress got engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. And what better way to celebrate this new chapter in their relationship than with another diamond ring?
This time, however, the former Disney Channel star purchased a special piece of jewelry for her soon-to-be husband. As the 27-year-old star simply wrote on Instagram, "She got me an engagement ring [white heart emoji]."
Benjamin shared several snapshots of his and Bella's afternoon together, which consisted of shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. for his diamond-adorned ring and eating at the hot spot restaurant Il Pastaio.
Making their outing even cuter? The couple twinned with their all-white outfits.
The Babysitter star stunned in a long-sleeve shirt that featured extreme cutouts and an asymmetrical neckline. She paired her risqué top with matching white pants, chunky sneakers and a few accessories, including her engagement ring, a Chanel pearl necklace and jewel-embellished bracelets.
The Italian singer looked just as dapper, wearing a white sweat suit set and matching sneakers.
On March 20, Benjamin announced the engagement news on Instagram, writing at the time, "She said YES [diamond ring and black heart emoji]."
He also took to Instagram Stories to further share his excitement.
"Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," he said in a video that captured Bella's reaction to the proposal. She responded with a huge smile on her face, "I love you so much."
"Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Benjamin declared with the 23-year-old star nodding in agreement, "Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss."
While the pair didn't disclose too many details about their engagement, the musician revealed he popped the big question on the set of their new movie, Time Is Up.
On Instagram Stories at the time, Benjamin posted a photo of the love letter he gave to the actress. However, he kept the contents of the note private.
"I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie...at the end of the last scene," he shared, "she was at monitor watching with the director and...surprise."
The duo's next step in their relationship comes about two years after they first sparked romance rumors in April 2019.
Bella and Benjamin began dating shortly after she split from longtime boyfriend Mod Sun. At the time, the actress was also in an open relationship with influencer Tana Mongeau. In February 2019, Bella and Tana decided to call it quits.
But by June 2019, the Midnight Sun star was head over heels for Benjamin and they made their romance IG official. Months later, Bella announced she had a new girlfriend, Alex Martini, while she remained in a polyamorous relationship with Benjamin. "You girls are cute," he shared in October 2019. It's unknown if Bella is still with Alex.