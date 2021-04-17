Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma, the Beckhams and Other Celebs in Miami

It appears Kim is trying to live her best single life and leaning on support from her loved ones amid her ongoing split from ex Kanye West, father of their four children, who recently submitted a response to her February divorce filing.

On Thursday night, she was spotted partying with her sisters at a restaurant in Los Angeles. She shared pics of the group on Instagram, writing, "4 EVA EVA."

Earlier this week, their mother Kris Jenner said on Today With Hoda & Jenna that "Kim's doing great," adding, "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day and her kids are a handful."

"We obviously have learned over the years to have some really thick skin and to try to ignore the noise that's created around us, especially on the internet," Kris continued, when asked how she weathers the storms. "I think personally it's just communicating with one another, being together and, being so close, you're able to really see and feel how someone else is feeling and we just get through all of this stuff together."