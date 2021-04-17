Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma, the Beckhams and Other Celebs in Miami

Kim Kardashian had herself a good time while partying with fellow celebs in Miami, Florida on Friday night, April 16.
Wearing a gold-colored Christian Dior fall 2000 wrap minidress and leg-wrap stiletto sandals, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the opening of the Goodtime Hotel, hosted by co-owners Pharrell Williams and Miami club and restaurant owner David Grutman.
The event, which also celebrated the season opener of David Beckham's soccer club Inter Miami CF, took place on the hotel's Strawberry Moon pool deck. The group was joined by David and wife Victoria Beckham, as well as Maluma and Kim's longtime friends Stephanie Shepherd and Jonathan Cheban.
Other celebrity guests included the Beckhams' son Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz, Vanessa Hudgens, Chris Rock, Timbaland, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Future, GG Magree and influencers Jasmine Sanders and Lele Pons. City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava also attended.
Kim and her friends later headed to David Grutman's famous nightclub LIV to celebrate its official re-opening. She shared on her Instagram Story videos of partygoers dancing inside the venue. She captioned one of the clips, recorded from behind the DJ booth, "I'M NOT OK."
It appears Kim is trying to live her best single life and leaning on support from her loved ones amid her ongoing split from ex Kanye West, father of their four children, who recently submitted a response to her February divorce filing.
On Thursday night, she was spotted partying with her sisters at a restaurant in Los Angeles. She shared pics of the group on Instagram, writing, "4 EVA EVA."
Earlier this week, their mother Kris Jenner said on Today With Hoda & Jenna that "Kim's doing great," adding, "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day and her kids are a handful."
"We obviously have learned over the years to have some really thick skin and to try to ignore the noise that's created around us, especially on the internet," Kris continued, when asked how she weathers the storms. "I think personally it's just communicating with one another, being together and, being so close, you're able to really see and feel how someone else is feeling and we just get through all of this stuff together."
See photos from Kim's night out on Friday: