Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew, Caleb, Arrested for DUI

Caleb Drummond, the nephew of Pioneer Woman blogger Ree Drummond, was arrested for DUI.
According to the Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, the 21 year old is facing charges of driving under the influence, as well as transporting an open container of beer and carrying firearms while under the influence. Caleb was arrested in the early morning of Saturday, April 17, per online inmate booking records.
However, it's unclear if he is still in custody at this time. According to the Osage County Sheriff's Department, the charges are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.
News of Caleb's DUI arrest comes a little over a month after he and Ladd Drummond (Ree Drummond's husband) were involved in a vehicle accident on their family ranch, in which they were both injured and ended up in the hospital.
On March 10, the two were driving separate vehicles—their own fire trucks, along with two firefighters they employ—to battle a brush fire on Drummond Ranch when they collided head-on, a Pawhuska Fire Department spokesperson told E! News at the time.
Following the accident, both men were hospitalized, with Caleb being admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," Ree shared on Facebook on Thursday, March 11. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay."
She added, "As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot. [red heart emoj]."
Days after the collision, the Food Network star took to her blog and opened up about the fear she felt when she learned her loved ones were injured.
"Ladd was stiff but able to walk around immediately after the accident, so he refused medical attention," she wrote in a post titled "Home Sweet Home (and So Grateful)," adding, "This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt."
"After Caleb's ambulance left, Ladd drove himself to the hospital in Pawhuska, thinking he'd just quietly get checked out," she continued. "He called me on his way and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town."
The 52-year-old TV personality explained that her nephew broke multiple ribs, had a concussion and a few other injuries. Her husband, she shared, broke his neck in two places and would need to wear a neck brace for several weeks.
"Caleb's back home and is doing well, thank God, and Ladd and I were able to come home yesterday afternoon," Ree detailed. "He's got some recovering to do, but he should be back in the saddle (figuratively and literally) before too long."
The food expert also took a moment to reflect on how she has tried to process this experience.
"I think I said 'I am good' because even though it's been hard to see the guys in pain, I have such a vivid picture of how very different (and how much worse) things could have turned out for our family last week," she noted. "And how different today could look. For both Caleb and Ladd to be okay—injured, yes, but fixable—after seeing the condition of their trucks makes me not want to spend one second complaining."
Ree added, "So rather than wish the accident didn't happen, I'm gonna live in a state of gratitude—not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you. Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can't tell you how much it means to all of us, and I'll never, ever forget it!"
At this time, Caleb nor his family have publicly commented on his arrest.