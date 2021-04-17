Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Outfit Proves You Don't Need to Break the Bank to Look Fabulous

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spotted at Nobu Again

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to bring the glitz and glamour!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lit up the night in shimmery black sequins pants that featured fun and flirty fringe details on the bottom. She paired the statement piece with a white cropped tank top—which she wore over a black bustier—platform peep-toe heels and a pint-sized handbag.

"sparkle pants," the Poosh founder captioned her Instagram on Friday, April 16, alongside a collage of images that showed off her fabulous attire.

Best of all? Kourtney didn't even have to break the bank to look like a million bucks. The reality TV personality actually rocked pants from H&M's spring/summer 2021 collection. And like the eco-friendly queen she is, the eye-catching piece was made with recycled polyester, per the brand.

The 41-year-old star wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner dressed to the nines last night. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all looked effortlessly glam for a girls' night out.