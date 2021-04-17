Sharon Osbourne Says She's "Angry" in First Interview Since Leaving The Talk

Watch : "The Talk" Returns Without Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne railed against "cancel culture" in the wake of her exit from The Talk.

On the April 16 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the music manager said she was "angry" and "hurt" about the reaction to the March 10 episode of The Talk, in which she defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan following his criticism of Meghan Markle's candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Piers, a British commentator who was also a judge on The X Factor alongside Sharon, claimed in a March episode of Good Morning Britain that Meghan was potentially lying about the mental health struggles she suffered during her time living with the royal family. "I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report," Piers said at the time.

In a heated conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood on The Talk, Sharon defended Piers, and declared, "I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?"

The episode was met with much controversy, and sparked others to come forward and accuse Sharon of using derogatory language in the past.

Sharon issued an apology to anyone who was offended by her comments, however, the damage was done. CBS conducted an internal investigation following backlash from the episode, and Sharon left the show, alleging that CBS had "blindsided" her.