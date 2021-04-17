Princess Anne Takes Prominent Place in Prince Philip's Funeral Procession

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Princess Anne took a prominent place amongst the royal family at her father Prince Philip's funeral.

Wearing a black jacket with her military medals, adhering to the day's dress code for royals with military ranks, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's only daughter walked behind a Land Rover carrying her father's casket from Windsor Castle to nearby St George's Chapel. During the processional—she was the only woman to take part in the 8-minute walk—her older brother, Prince Charles, walked alongside her. Behind them walked their younger brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind them, with their cousin and Anne's son Peter Philips in between them. Following were Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the queen's late sister Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones—the Earl of Snowdon.

Members of the U.K. military bowed their heads in respect as the group approached the chapel. The queen arrived separately from the funeral procession, driven in a Bentley and accompanied by a lady-in-waiting. As the monarch arrived at the chapel, the U.K. National Anthem played.