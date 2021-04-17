Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

Prince Philip has been laid to rest.
Following an intimate funeral—only 30 members of the royal family attended—the Duke of Edinburgh was placed in the Royal Vault underneath the Quire at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17. As the coffin was lowered, the Dean of Windsor gave the Commendation. The Garter Principal King of Arms, who offers heraldic and other advice to The Queen and government, then read Prince Philip's styles and titles—including His Royal Highness, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich—for the last time.
A lament was also played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in honor of Prince Philip's role of Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. In addition, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded The Last Post.
Afterwards, there was a period of silence before the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sounded the Reveille. Near the end of the service, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded "Action Stations" in honor of Prince Philip serving as Captain General for more than six decades. According to Buckingham Palace, this had been requested by His Royal Highness during his lifetime.
Ahead of the solemn moment, the royal family gathered together to say their final farewells. During a moving procession, Philip's children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew—walked behind his casket, with grandchildren Prince William, Peter Philips and Prince Harry trailing behind them. Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and her son, Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, were a part of the procession, as well.
Ending the procession was Queen Elizabeth II who walked alongside a lady-in-waiting. His coffin was carried in a Land Rover, which the late royal had a hand in designing.
The funeral comes a week after Prince Philip's death on April 9. He was 99.
After the news was shared, his family, friends and world leaders from across the globe paid tribute to the royal.
Taking to the official Kensington Palace Instagram account, Prince William shared a touching message alongside a photo of Prince Philip with Prince George.
"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life–both through good times and the hardest days," he wrote. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"
Meanwhile, Prince Harry—who flew to the U.K. solo after doctors did not give pregnant wife Meghan Markle clearance to travel—remembered the "cheeky" man he looked up to.
"My grandfather was a man of service, honor and great humor," Harry said. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."
"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," his message continued. "But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."