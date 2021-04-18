Electric Picks' Celebrity-Loved Jewelry Is a Must-Have for Us

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Gold jewelry never goes out of style. If you're going to hop on a celebrity trend, this is a great one because this not some fleeting moment. Gold necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are here to stay. Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Madelaine Petsch, Teddi Mellencamp, Olivia Munn, and other celebs have worn pieces from Electric Picks. The New York City-based jewelry company believes "every piece tells a story or inspires a new one."

Its founders, best friends MJ Carlson and Chantel Gia, work with a local metalsmith to create styles that are perfect for layering. And if you love idea of layered look, but you're not sure where to start, Electric Picks took the guess work out of it. They have an assortment of paired necklaces that are sold at a 5% discount. Electric Picks also has jewelry made with natural elements, including pearls and shells. Many of the necklaces come with chain extenders to customize the length. They also sell a 2-inch extender, which allows you to personalize the fit of any necklace.

They "guarantee your jewelry for life" and promise that their pieces are more than just "another gold chain." If you need some guidance before making a lifelong (jewelry) commitment, check out some celeb-worn picks below.