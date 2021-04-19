22 Sustainable Beauty Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Earth Month!
Although we should treat every month like Earth Month, it's never too late to start implementing sustainable practices in your daily routine that will help protect Mother Earth. And one of the easiest ways to be more eco-conscious is to support sustainable beauty brands that are carefully sourcing their ingredients, reducing waste and energy, and using recyclable materials and packaging.
From award-winning vegan skincare to waste-free hair products and biodegradable serums, we've rounded up our favorite brands that are transforming the beauty industry one less plastic bottle and synthetic ingredient at a time.
See below for our guide to sustainable beauty!
OUAI
All of OUAI's shampoos and conditioners bottles and caps are 100% recyclable and made from previously recycled plastics. Their Refill Pouches, which fill up to three bottles, use 60% less plastic than rigid bottles, require less manufacturing and transport, generate less CO2, take up less room in landfills.
Alleyoop
Alleyoop's vegan and cruelty-free products like the multi-tasker brush replace the need for multiple products and additional packaging. We love this brush because you get a sponge, blush, brow and eyeshadow brush all in one. And Alleyoop will be donating 100% of sales on Earth Day to One Tree Planted.
Bathing Culture
Made with nourishing ingredients like organic coconut oil, natural plant glycerin (soybean), aloe vera, shea butter, guar bean and essential oils, their Mind & Body Wash is an all-purpose soap that uses reusable packaging. Plus, you can choose between a plastic pump top or a metal cap if you want to go plastic-free.
Glow Recipe
Besides Glow Recipe offering incredible fruit-powered, natural and cruelty-free beauty products, the brand is taking steps to become completely carbon neutral by 2022. Whether your skin is in need of a glow-inducing serum or transformative face mask, Glow Recipe has you covered. Plus, their products are 100% recyclable.
Common Heir
Common's Heir vitamin C capsules are biodegradable and vegan. They deliver a powerful dose of vitamin C and other nourishing ingredients to help improve skin texture, hydration and brighter skin.
Cocokind
We're obsessed with Cocokind's range of clean skincare products! Their formulas are waterless and use nutrient or vitamin-rich alternatives, like fruit and vegetal waters, steamed right out of plants. We especially love the Resurfacing Sleep Mask, which helps with a variety of skincare concerns like uneven skin tone, texture and the appearance of dark spots.
Eva NYC
In addition to offering certified vegan and cruelty-free formulas, Eva NYC's just launched 100% recyclable aluminum packaging that's 100% recyclable and 93% plastic free. We love their Satin Dream Smoothing Leave-In Cream!
True Botanicals
True Botanicals develops, produces, packages and ships their products with the environment in mind. Their Calm Pure Radiance Oil is packed with 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils including calendula oil sourced from a regenerative farm that provides the most nutrient-dense, healthy farm soil, which makes this oil an eco-friendly buy!
Face Halo
If you're constantly going through makeup wipes, Face Halo offers a sustainable and affordable solution! Their makeup remover pads are reusable up to 200 wash cycles, plus they help gently exfoliate skin.
Susteau
By using Susteau's innovative hair products, you're not only saving tons of water, but each bottle is equivalent of 4 bottles of standard liquid shampoo and conditioner. Yay for less plastic! Not to mention, Susteau's powder-to-liquid formulas feature clean ingredients that promote hair and scalp health.
Osea
Osea is a conscious vegan skincare brand that is loved by so many celebs and beauty fanatics alike. The brand uses recyclable glass and eliminated synthetic ingredients from their formulas, which makes products like the glow-inducing Undaria Argan Oil a safe buy.
Saie
In addition to offering quality beauty products, Saie is doing the most when it comes to sustainability! The Climate Neutral Certified brand offers cruelty-free formulas, uses FSC-certified packaging, and banned the use of 2,000 harmful ingredients found in cosmetics.
Hello
Hello is our go-to for all things oral hygiene because their products work, and they use responsibly sourced ingredients and materials! Their Sustainable Toothbrush uses 85% less plastic, and features a replaceable brush head and ergonomic reusable aluminum handles.
Peach
If you're looking to make your beauty routine waste-free, try Peach's waterless shampoo and conditioner bars. The small-batch bars are 100% plastic-free and they have avoided over 43,000 pounds of plastic from entering landfills since their launch in October.
Korres
The Greek beauty brand sources clean, natural ingredients, in addition to promoting organic farming in Greece to conserve the biodiversity and the cultivation of endangered species. We recommend their Greek Yoghurt Probiotic SuperDose Face Mask, which will rejuvenate dry, stressed skin thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, honeysuckle and real Greek Yogurt.
Kinship
Kinship offers sustainable, cruelty-free, plant-based formulas that will transform your skin! We love their Deep Pore Detox Mask that's packed with ingredients like bentonite and kaolin clays, lactic acid and kinbiome. Plus, all jars and lids are made with Ocean Waste Plastic (OWPTM ) and Post Consumer Recycled
Plastic (PCR).
Anisa
Anisa's makeup brushes are vegan, cruelty-free and responsibly made. Now through 4/30, you can score 25% off sitewide with code MADEBETTER during Anisa's Made Better Sale.
Truly
Truly aka TikTok's favorite beauty brand offers a wide range of must-have vegan beauty products like the Coco Cloud Shave Butter, and puts sustainability first.
Alder New York
Made with the best plant powered extracts and sustainability in mind, Alder New York has something for every skin type. Their Body Cleansing Bar offers minimal packaging that is FSC certified and made with 30% recycled content.
Kopari
Kopari's dreamy coconut-based products should already be in your beauty cabinet, but in case they aren't, we suggest adding their deodorant or coconut melt to your cart ASAP! The brand uses 100% pure, organic coconut oil sustainably sourced from small family farms in the Philippines.
Freck
We're huge stans of Freck! In addition to creating the first freckle beauty product, all of their products are cruelty-free, alcohol-free, paraben and phthalate free, gluten free & vegan. And they recently redesigned their packaging to be more sustainable!
Kadalys
If you're really looking for a unique way to change up your routine, may we suggest Kadalys, the first eco-conscious beauty brand to upcycle banana agri-waste. By using renewable, raw materials, their plant-based products, like the Radiance Precious Oil, help to reduce food waste and their environmental impact.