Prince PhilipJlo & ArodKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos
Exclusive

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Just Revealed His Mother's Day Gifts for Allison Holker

Stephen "tWitch" Boss just won the Mother's Day gift game thanks to his heartfelt presents from Kate Spade. See what Allison Holker is getting later this month.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 18, 2021 5:00 PMTags
Life/StyleExclusivesShoppingMother's DayCelebritiesShop With E!Daily Deals
Watch: Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Kids Surprise Allison For Mother's Day

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Mother's Day, Stephen "tWitch" Boss doesn't want to disappoint.

After a unique year filled with so much family time, the So You Think You Can Dance alum was reminded of just how special his wife Allison Holker is. 

"Allison deserves a gift for every day of the year because she's incredible," he exclusively shared with E! News. "But in the spirit of Mother's Day, we celebrate the true gifts that she brings to our family as a mother. Kindness, caring, love, impromptu song and dance, and a bright undeniable light (just to name a few) are some things we love to celebrate!"

In between working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the TV host participated in Kate Spade's Mother's Day campaign and found some pretty impressive gift ideas for his leading lady. In fact, he wasn't alone.

read
The 8 Best Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

Oscar-nominated actor Leslie Odom Jr., professional golfer Rickie Fowler and NFL stud Rob Gronkowski all teamed up with the company known for their bags, jewelry and wallets just in time for a very special holiday.

Kate Spade

For those still looking for that perfect gift for mom, tWitch shared a few of his gift picks below. He also offered up a few words of wisdom for those stressing out about finding the best present.

"Be thoughtful with whatever it is," he suggested. "Is there a certain item she's had her eye on? Could she use a day of alone time for some R & R? It really helps to take mental notes of these things, so when it is time to get a gift, you're able to get something that is specific for her!"

tWitch added, "Don't be afraid to ask the kiddos for their input too! The inspiration comes from the whole family!"

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

2

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

3

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma Dead at 78

read
Christie Brinkley Shares Her Meaningful Mother's Day Gift Guide

Knott Large Satchel

Mom's purse is home to everything—snacks, napkins, Tylenol, an extra phone charger. Why not let her carry the haul in style?

$278
Kate Spade

Spencer Small Slim Bifold Wallet

You relied on mom's wallet for years! It's time to pay it back by gifting her this one. Just don't forget to put a picture of you in it first.

$98
Kate Spade

Say Yes Mom Boxed Pendant

The hardest job of all? Being a mom. Remind her of your love with this elegant necklace.

$78
Kate Spade

Dainty Bloom Ruffle Shirt

Help mom feel beautiful with this chic and feminine button-down. The classic cut is flattering on all shapes and sizes— and she'll think of you every time she wears it.

$248
Kate Spade

Spencer Dainty Bloom Zip-Around Continental Wallet

For a wallet with a bit more flair (and more room!), mom is bound to love the floral details on this one. Great choice, tWitch! 

$188
Kate Spade

Still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? See the thoughtful presents Danielle Fishel recommends

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

2

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

3

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

4

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma Dead at 78

5

Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute