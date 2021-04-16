Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

Watch : Inside the "Bachelor" Engagement Boom

It's officially official: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are married!

The newlyweds, who met and started their romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, tied the knot with their loved ones by their side on Friday, April 16 in Dallas, Tex. Not long after exchanging their vows, the happy couple shared their wedding news with People.

"We've been waiting for this day for a long time!" Raven shared. "I'm so happy to get married to someone I love so much."

Adam told the outlet he's looking forward to their "wonderful future together."

The newlyweds said less than 20 family members attended the intimate soiree out of concern for the pandemic. As Adam described, "We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone. Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt!"

Less than two weeks before their big day, the former Bachelor contestant gushed over her soon-to-be husband, writing on Instagram, "9 more days until I'm Mrs Gottschalk...Just me. You. And our family. I can't wait! Life is more fun with you- and we're just beginning."