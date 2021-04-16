You Won't Believe the Amount Amazon's Willing to Spend on New Lord of the Rings Series

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

An epic price tag for an epic tale.

On Friday, April 16, it was revealed that Amazon's television adaptation of The Lord of the Rings has a budget of almost $465 million. Stuart Nash, New Zealand's Minister for Economic Development and Tourism, announced this sum to the country's Radio New Zealand.

"This is fantastic, it really is…What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 million [NZ] in season one alone," Nash shared according to Variety. "This will be the largest television series ever made."

And, as Variety confirmed through their sources, Nash's price tag is accurate. We can't say we're surprised that the highly anticipated fantasy series based off J.R.R. Tolkien's novels is filming in New Zealand.

As fans of the franchise well know, Peter Jackson filmed his critically acclaimed Lord of the Rings trilogy in New Zealand. It's said the Amazon series will take place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.