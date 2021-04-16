Danica Patrick Cozies Up to Entrepreneur Carter Comstock Nearly a Year After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Watch : Danica Patrick Opens Up About Relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick has a new workout buddy—and love interest.

The racecar driver took to Instagram on April 16 to share a cute pic of her and new guy Carter Comstock. She captioned the post, "Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you." In the photo, Carter kisses Danica's head as she smiles for the selfie.

Danica's followers gushed over the new relationship in the comments section. One teased, "Love seeing you happy, Danica. Now this is his warning that your fans are protective. We have your back!" Another added, "So happy to see you with someone. @danicapatrick you deserve happiness and the RIGHT guy."

Carter is the co-founder of meal-prep company Freshly. He and Danica are both investors in beam, the direct-to-consumer wellness brand, however it's unclear right now how these two first met.

Danica's new relationship comes less than a year after she and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers split up following more than two years together. In February, Aaron confirmed that he and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley were engaged after beginning their romance last year.