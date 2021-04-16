Ally Brooke Can’t Help But Roast Her Fifth Harmony Dance Skills in Hilarious Video

Watch : Ally Brooke Answers Burning Fan Questions

Ally Brooke has at least one regret from her Fifth Harmony days.

Granted, we all have embarrassing moments from our past, but the "500 Veces" singer reflected on one particular performance that has her cringing nearly four years later.

Ally, 27, could barely keep a straight face while looking back at Fifth Harmony's live performance of "Down" on TV Japan from May 2017. She posted the throwback clip on Instagram on Friday, April 16, and wrote, "Remembering that time I thought I was killing it with my dancing in Fifth Harmony… On Live TV."

The clip shows her side-stepping to the beat before raising her hands. Though it was a rather simple gesture compared to her modern moves, she made up for it with her fierce facial expression at the time.

Ally captioned the funny video, "At least I was owning it. Lmao," and added the hashtags #throwback and #fail.