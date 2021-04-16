Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Twinning Outfits Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look to Date

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian must really be on the same wavelength these days!

On April 15, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself and big sis Kim wearing matching red and black tops. The duo even wore their hair in the same way, with matching middle parts.

"I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit," Kylie said in the video.

Kim responded with, "Twins!"

Despite the matching moment, Kylie wrote in the corner of the video that "this actually wasn't planned."

Kim also shared the video to her Instagram Story, calling Kylie "My twin for real."

This isn't even the first time this month that Kim and Kylie made fans do a double take. On April 3, Stormi's mom shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Kim lounging by the pool in bikinis. Though the SKIMS mogul rocked a black bikini and Kylie donned a brown one, the two siblings looked nearly-identical. Kylie captioned the pic "as we should," to which her older sister responded "Yup!!!!!"