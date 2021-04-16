Gwen Stefani Recreates Her Iconic "Don't Speak" Look With a Sweet Nod to Blake Shelton

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani is throwing it back, and bringing her fiancé Blake Shelton with her.

On April 15, the No Doubt singer shared a TikTok of herself sporting the navy and white polka dot dress she wore in her "Don't Speak" video, in honor of the song's 25 year anniversary.

"Here I am," Gwen said in the video as she showed off her outfit. "'Don't Speak!' Look at that."

She then crouched down to reveal a new touch she put on her nostalgic look: white cowboy boots, which she declared were "a little bit of Blake."

Gwen has spent time revisiting her past in recent months. The music video for her song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" showcased the singer in the many different looks she has rocked over the years, from her blunt bangs and big glasses in the "Wind It Up" video to the blue hair and space buns she wore on the red carpet at the 1998 MTV VMAs.