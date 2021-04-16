Anderson Cooper's Baby Boy Had a Playdate With Andy Cohen's Son—and Things Took a Disastrous Turn

You'll bearly believe this story!
During the April 15 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anderson Cooper recalled the time his 11-month-old son Wyatt had a playdate with Andy Cohen's 2-year-old son Benjamin and things got a little, uh, hairy.
The CNN anchor and the Bravo host are best friends, obviously, and their kids usually hang out on the weekends. But on this particular day, Benjamin got a hold of one of Wyatt's teddy bears.
"My son hadn't even played with it, and all of a sudden there's this smell and some smoke," Anderson remembered. "And we realized that Andy's son has taken my son's bear, put it in the microwave and turned it on. I mean, he baked the bear. It was in there for, like, 10 seconds and, literally, there was smoke coming out."
But as the correspondent put it, "Kids do the darndest things."
Anderson welcomed Wyatt via surrogate in April 2020, and the little one met Benjamin virtually for the first time during a June episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Ben, this is Wyatt Cooper," Andy, who welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019, told his son. "He's going to be your good buddy….We're going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're doing to be great friends."
Soon, the children met in person. And while Andy said "Ben didn't really want anything to do with Wyatt or to even acknowledge him" during their first few hangouts, the two soon become pals.
"Yeah, it was sweet because I was playing with them both, and then he kissed Wyatt on the cheek and hugged him and it was so cute," Anderson said during a November episode SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "He did that a couple of times. So, my heart kind of melted."
