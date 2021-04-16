Jlo & ArodPrince PhilipKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Selena Gomez Unveils Spiritual New Tattoo Below Her Collarbone

Selena Gomez's prominent new body art was revealed in a video posted on April 15 by her regular tattoo artist. Read on to see an image of her spiritual new tattoo.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 16, 2021
Selena GomezTattoosCelebrities
Selena Gomez has a meaningful new tattoo on a prominent part of her anatomy. 

The 28-year-old star and noted lover of body art got a simple black cross inked just below her left collarbone, as revealed in a video posted to Instagram by artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy on Thursday, April 15.

"We [heart] @selenagomez," his parlor's account captioned the footage. 

In the video, Selena can be seen briefly pulling her mask from her face as she admired the artwork, showing a glimpse of her broad smile. She has yet to comment on or post about the tat via her personal social media accounts. 

This is not the first time the "Hands to Myself" performer has visited the New York City tattoo parlor that has become a celebrity favorite. In January 2020, Selena debuted her tattoo of the word "rare" inked just below her right ear on her neck, which was a tribute to her album released in the same month. 

Selena Gomez's Tattoos

"Did it again @bangbangnyc rare," she captioned a post that showed off the tattoo. 

In 2019, the same artist inked a tattoo on her upper thigh that depicted a pair of hands in the prayer position while holding a rosary. 

Selena, who released Spanish-language EP Revelación last month, delved into her thoughts on religion during her April 2021 cover story for Vogue. "I'm very, very spiritual," she said at the time. "I believe in God, but I'm not religious."

She continued, "I've been a Christian for a while now. I don't talk about it too much—I want to, but it's gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith, and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through."

A screenshot showing her tattoo can be seen above.

