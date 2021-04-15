Hilary Duff Shares the Real Reason She Was Uninterested in Having Sex While Pregnant

Watch : How "Younger" Star Became Godmother to Hilary Duff's Kid!

Hilary Duff had no interest in hooking up while pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's baby girl Mae James Blair.

Hilary, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair with Matthew and 9-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie, appeared on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast with host Dr. Elliot Berlin to discuss her experience with her third pregnancy, and how it differed from her previous ones. She shared that she played the waiting game with baby Mae, and even drank castor oil to induce labor. However, when it came to having sex—which is thought to potentially speed labor along—Hilary just couldn't bring herself to do it.

"Sex really was not interesting for me at all this time around. So toward the end, where with Banks that felt like a really helpful-slash-fun tool, this time I was like, 'Nope, not for me,'" the Younger star explained. "And it like annoyed me majorly when people would say, 'You know what really gets things started?' I'm like, 'Nope!'"

She shared that her musician husband, who she married in 2019, didn't seem to mind.